Brokerages Set Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 214,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

