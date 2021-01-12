Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.55.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

