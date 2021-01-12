Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE NID opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.55.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
