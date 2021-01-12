RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.17.

