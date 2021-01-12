BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MYN opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.