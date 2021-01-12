BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MYN opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.