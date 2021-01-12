Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

