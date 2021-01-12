Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 2,386.4% in December

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 2,386.4% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Probe Metals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Probe Metals in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

