Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,303 shares of company stock valued at $662,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 242.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $28,024,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

