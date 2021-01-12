Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 212,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,373,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.