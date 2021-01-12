First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.04. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

