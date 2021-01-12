IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 2,008.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. IMC International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

