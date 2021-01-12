Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $70.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of K opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $31,438,400 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 45.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 265,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

