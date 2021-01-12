NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NNGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NN Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

