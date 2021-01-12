$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENBL opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

