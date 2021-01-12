$0.11 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. PQ Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

