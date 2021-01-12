AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.