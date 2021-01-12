AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

