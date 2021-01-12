$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.03 on Friday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

