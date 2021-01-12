O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises 1.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.