O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after buying an additional 710,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

