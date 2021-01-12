APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 2,013 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

