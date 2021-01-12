Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Lowered by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 3.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

