Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,436 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.