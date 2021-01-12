Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 2nd Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

