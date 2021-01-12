Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

