Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HCSG opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

