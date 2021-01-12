Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

VEC opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

