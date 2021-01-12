Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $598,815.22

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Pirl has a market cap of $598,815.22 and $9,481.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,630.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.53 or 0.03108369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00397091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01356601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00538187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00457493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00277345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020781 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.