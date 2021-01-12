TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 214.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

