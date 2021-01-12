TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,561 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WMT stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
