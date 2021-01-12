TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,561 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $416.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.