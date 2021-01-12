Truist Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

SunPower stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $777,800.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

