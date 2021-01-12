TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $474.24 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

