TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,407,000 after buying an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.