Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000.

VTV opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

