Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Amgen by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

