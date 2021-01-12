Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

