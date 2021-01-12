Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 475 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

