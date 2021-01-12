Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 3,058 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 689,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

NYSE:D opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

