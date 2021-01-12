Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 526 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold a total of 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.