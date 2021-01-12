NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NKE stock opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

