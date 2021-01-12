Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 665,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 119,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

