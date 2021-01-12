JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

