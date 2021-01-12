Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 316 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of HD opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average of $271.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

