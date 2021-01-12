BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

