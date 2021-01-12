BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MCA opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

