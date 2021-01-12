BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MUJ opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

