Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 29th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of GOF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $20.16.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
