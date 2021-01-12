BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

