BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BUI stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
