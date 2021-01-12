BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MIY opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
