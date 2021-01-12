Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of 160-164, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.24 million.Acacia Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.86-2.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIA. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

ACIA stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

