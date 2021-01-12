Function X Price Hits $0.0633 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Function X has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $214,394.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.17 or 0.99937809 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016433 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002020 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012924 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 108.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
